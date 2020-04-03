Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Ulpian

HE was a young zealous Christian of Tyre, who, being encouraged by the example of St. Apian and other martyrs at Cæsarea, boldly confessed Christ before the cruel judge Urbanus. The enraged governor ordered him to be first severely scourged, and then tortured on the rack; his joints being thereby dislocated, his bones broken, and his body so universally sore, that the slightest touch occasioned excessive pain. He was sewed up after this in a leather bag, with a dog and an aspic, laid on a cart drawn by black bulls, carried to the sea-side, and cast into the waves. See Eusebius on the Martyrs of Palestine, ch. 5.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints