Thought For the Day

As ever, the best argument against Socialism is how the government handles the tasks already entrusted to it.
Yep
I completely agree with my friend Jay Anderson who wrote the above. In my opinion this national lockdown needs to end soon,
As ever, the best argument against Socialism is how the government handles the tasks already entrusted to it.
I completely agree with my friend Jay Anderson who wrote the above. In my opinion this national lockdown needs to end soon,
HE was a young zealous Christian of Tyre, who, being encouraged by the example of St. Apian and other martyrs at Cæsarea,
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: DALLAS, TX—Local man Tregg Trenton lost his job three weeks ago since it