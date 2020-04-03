I completely agree with my friend Jay Anderson who wrote the above. In my opinion this national lockdown needs to end soon, certainly no later than May 1, or we will be entering for the next few years a reprisal of Great Depression II, with far more havoc than the Black Sniffles for ten years could cause.
Thought For the Day
As ever, the best argument against Socialism is how the government handles the tasks already entrusted to it.
The President needs to rein this guy in, sooner rather than later. He’s a swamp reptile who religiously adores computer models and has no concept of the real world. After all, HIS livelihood and fat government pension aren’t threatened.
@Frank – To be slightly more charitable, for someone in his position there’s no downside towards getting it wrong on caution, but there is the other direction. If he’s overly cautious and the economy tanks? Who’s going to blame a random doctor? Besides proving an action as overly cautious is really hard in anything but war and games. But if he let’s everyone out of their houses and millions die? Bodies lay stacked in the streets? Then he will be crucified in the media and go down in history as the man who got millions killed.
“HIS livelihood and fat government pension aren’t threatened.”
That’s true for most of this. Most – not all, most – who are being hit hardest by these measures are not the ones who are insisting on these measures. Think of Bill Gates saying we need to shut the whole country down. Period. That’s easy for Bill Gates to say. Like Global Warming, I’m seeing a lot of people demand actions that will hurt everyone but them. That’s when my little warning flags begin to pop up.
I will do good and make you pay for it.
That seems to be the constant message of our “moral betters” for the past few decades.
This is completely impossible. Politicians and the government can’t adjust the earth’s temperature and they can’t stop viruses.
Virus’s come and go but government overreach is likely here to stay. The amazing thing is how easy it was to get people to give up.