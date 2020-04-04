Schools Out

Not the least of the terrors of Lockdown Nation.

More to explorer

2 Comments

  1. ok … let’s try penmanship – quietly – upper and lower cases, printing and cursive – the entire alphabet in order before and even after recesses.

  2. My Catholic school is using distance schooling these recent weeks and I teach 7-8 Science, and 8 English, Literature and Religion. Fortunately, they are older kids and it’s the third trimester. Heaven help me if I have to start this way in the fall!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: