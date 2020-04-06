Geek Post Alert

 

 

One of the good things about the Law Mines, my family, God, reading and blogging are that they prevent me from gaming 24-7.

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. We have that game. I have yet to win. My oldest and third son play it the most. It seems to favor a US victory, my times playing the US notwithstanding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: