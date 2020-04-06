Glory to God!

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Cardinal Pell is a free man!

Cardinal George Pell has won his High Court appeal with his conviction overturned and is expected to be released from Barwon Prison near Geelong in Victoria shortly.

The High Court’s Chief Justice Susan Kiefel handed down the full bench’s ruling to an almost empty High Court registry in Brisbane where she resides at 10am on Tuesday.

“The High Court found that the jury, acting rationally on the whole of the evidence, ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant’s guilt with respect to each of the offences for which he was convicted, and ordered that the convictions be quashed and that verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place,” the court ruled.

Go here to read the rest. Justice prevailed and bigotry failed.