Glory to God!

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Cardinal Pell is a free man!
Cardinal George Pell has won his High Court appeal with his conviction overturned and is expected to be released from Barwon Prison near Geelong in Victoria shortly.
The High Court’s Chief Justice Susan Kiefel handed down the full bench’s ruling to an almost empty High Court registry in Brisbane where she resides at 10am on Tuesday.
“The High Court found that the jury, acting rationally on the whole of the evidence, ought to have entertained a doubt as to the applicant’s guilt with respect to each of the offences for which he was convicted, and ordered that the convictions be quashed and that verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place,” the court ruled.
Go here to read the rest. Justice prevailed and bigotry failed.
6 Comments
Yes!
Finally some good news today.
Out of the desert at Holy Week. TBTG. Great news.
What’s amazing, and indicative of the public atmosphere in Victoria, is that the accusation itself is outlandish, they had just one accuser as a witness (who waited 18 years to make a complaint) and they no corroboration. They ran that up the flagpole and the jury saluted it, as did two of the three intermediate appellate judges.
And now the fires will be extinguished.
Suddenly, an angel from the Lord stood near Peter, and his cell was filled with light. The angel nudged Peter’s side, woke him up, and said, “Hurry! Get up!” At that moment the chains fell from Peter’s hands.
“The angel told him, “Put your shoes on, and get ready to go!” Peter did this. Then the angel told him, “Put your coat on, and follow me.”
Once again, a man of God has escaped from the hands of Herod! .