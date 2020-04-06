Leading by Example

Glory to God!
Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Cardinal Pell is a free man! Cardinal George Pell has won his High Court appeal
Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge. Cardinal Pell is a free man! Cardinal George Pell has won his High Court appeal
One of the good things about the Law Mines, my family, God, reading and blogging are that they prevent me
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: EDINA, WA—Well, this is disappointing: Bill Gates had discovered a cure for
One Comment
Hehehe. A bit sensitive, aren’t they? 😂