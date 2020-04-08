Bird Thou Never Wert

Hattip to Dale Price. Royal Canadian Goose, as my kids called them, is me all over.
COVID-19: Now It’s Personal
Yesterday, we learned that a colleague of mine out of our office in Hanover Park, IL (NW suburb of Chicago) contracted the
Hattip to Dale Price. Royal Canadian Goose, as my kids called them, is me all over.
Yesterday, we learned that a colleague of mine out of our office in Hanover Park, IL (NW suburb of Chicago) contracted the
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: BURLINGTON, VT—From one of his many sprawling homes, Bernie Sanders announced today that
ST. DIONYSIUS, bishop of Corinth, flourished under the Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and was one of the most holy and eloquent pastors of
3 Comments
I’m a pileated woodpecker.
great gray owl (it’s “gray” not “grey”)
Like Bob, I’m a great grey owl probably.