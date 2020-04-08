COVID-19: Now It’s Personal

Yesterday, we learned that a colleague of mine out of our office in Hanover Park, IL (NW suburb of Chicago) contracted the virus. Today we were informed of his death.
We were last in the building together on March 19 and I’ve had no symptoms, so I suppose I dodged a metaphorical bullet in this war since it’s been over 2 weeks . Or maybe I got it and never knew; who knows.
Please pray for the repose of his soul, his family and for me…I’m a bit shaken.
Prayers for him and his family.
Prayers on the way!
Prayers going up right now.
So sorry for your loss.
I’m very sorry for your loss. Prayers for that gentleman and his family – and for you as well. Some years ago, I was chatting with a lady after church – just casual conversation. Less than one week later, she was killed in a random shooting. It was very surreal.
So my heart goes out to you now.