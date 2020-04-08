COVID-19: Now It’s Personal

Yesterday, we learned that a colleague of mine out of our office in Hanover Park, IL (NW suburb of Chicago) contracted the virus. Today we were informed of his death.

We were last in the building together on March 19 and I’ve had no symptoms, so I suppose I dodged a metaphorical bullet in this war since it’s been over 2 weeks . Or maybe I got it and never knew; who knows.

Please pray for the repose of his soul, his family and for me…I’m a bit shaken.