The High Tide and the Turn

It is likely that we are at the peak of the current pandemic and will soon begin the downward slope. Don’t expect the media to be reporting this any time soon for two reasons: Orange Man bad and the epidemiological models being relied upon are largely junk. We could make better public policy by guess work or, better, by relying on our past experience with bad flu years. The current madness was all unnecessary, a toxic product of politics, hysteria and junk science. In seeking to avoid the equivalent of a bad flu year, we have done substantial damage to our economy. Time to end this lunacy yesterday.
10 Comments
Let’s hope so. Tentatively, Spain and Italy seem to have rounded the hump. In the other occidental countries, the number of dead will pause for a few days, then pack on another 20%. In this country, the trouble appears to be diffiusing, though still concentrated in the commuter belts around New Orleans, New York, and Detroit. Atlanta got hit hard yesterday, as did Boston. OTOH, it appears to be subsiding in Seattle. California for some reason has escaped the worst of it.
Agree 100% Covid-19 projection biased by Democrat political ambition and Trump hatred. The economy should never have been shut down. Hopefully, Trump will be able to bring the country back to reality from orchestrated Democrat hopelessness.
I don’t know whether graph given in the featured image could ever be verified. It’s very much like computer modeling for AGW. i’ve been following in my own clumsy way statistics and the second difference in # confirmed cases and #deaths turned negative this weekend for the USA and for PA. There was a little spike upward Tuesday, but that can be attributed to statistical fluctuations (?).
If you go to the global map (see here:
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
and go to the lower right hand corner for the US, you’ll see the daily increase had its maximum about 3 days ago… so it is encouraging.
The max in “daily increase” for Italy and Spain appears to have occurred about the 2nd week of March.
The models were based on pure BS from the beginning. Even the numbers coming out of China did not justify a mortality model based on a 2-3 percent mortality rate for a virus that left the majority of its victims with little to no symptoms. So, from the start, it wasn’t relevant to calculate mortality based on the # of deaths and the # of those who tested positive. This is still what the media is doing, but it’s not how it’s done with the seasonal flu which has a mortality rate that is calculated based on the # of deaths and a projection/estimate of those who’ve been infected. Once we get a much truer picture of those who’ve been infected, which is always a projection/estimate, the true mortality rate will be much closer to the seasonal flu. Yes, we destroyed the economy for the reasons the post suggests. In its depravity, the Left is pretty predictable.
Too many unknowns, still, I think. That was the problem all along. It’s becoming clearer daily.
With that we may never be able to say how many would have and would have not died without the social distancing that shut down the economy, or whether the economy would have shut down anyway if many more people would have died.
(The curve is not a normal Gaussian distribution as depicted above, it’s asymmetrical, skewed long tail.)
In 12 months (April 2009 – April 2010) the Swine Flu pandemic had 60.8 million known cases in the U.S. and 12,469 died. I wonder how many unknown cases. I don’t recall any mitigation at all. In fact, our family was in Disney World the summer of 2009.
In 39 days Covid-19 has killed more Americans than Swine Flu, and that is WITH mitigation. This thing is a real killer. Keep watching that death rate trend (%) as time goes on. A serious (but temporary) mitigation strategy is just basic common sense keeping in mind that only God and hindsight are 20/20
The models were based on pure BS from the beginning. Even the numbers coming out of China did not justify a mortality model based on a 2-3 percent mortality rate for a virus that left the majority of its victims with little to no symptoms.
Again, our single best guess (based on the Italian and Diamond Princess data) is that it kills about 4.5% of those over 60 who have a symptomatic illness, perhaps 0.4% of those between 50 and 60 with a symptomatic illness; and almost no one under 50 with a symptomatic illness (the Italian data indicate < 0.02%). If we could just get the supply chain back ups cleared, we might be able to have people under 50 resume everyday life while making routine use of precautions, especially if they have elderly relatives in residence.
With that we may never be able to say how many would have and would have not died without the social distancing that shut down the economy,
We will have a rough idea since a few nations have not gone the lock down route. Compare and contrast, making allowances for the differences between the nations being compared.
I agree with Ben Butera. If no mitigation had been done, then swine flue, H1N1, Sars, etc. would have been eclipsed. That said, there is a mortality rate associated with any economic downturn as those less fortunate are more severely impacts and have to chose to between vita medication, food and housing. Where does the mortality rate of a down turned economy and pandemics like COVID-19 balance? Lots of opinions here, but with all due respect to other commentators, it seems that only Ben and Dr. Kurland provided rational, scientific thought.
Ben, I do remember mitigating strategies being discussed and even taken during Swine Flu. Nothing like this, but precautionary measures. As for this, most aren’t saying we should do nothing. But there’s an ‘all or nothing’ feel about this, a sort of ‘there is no birthright we won’t sell to stop this’ that doesn’t seem to square with the numbers. It is a killer, I”ll admit. Like many things in a given year. And doing what we can to mitigate this – within reason – is right and proper. The problem I have is that we have no way of measuring what is ‘within reason.’