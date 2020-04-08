The High Tide and the Turn

It is likely that we are at the peak of the current pandemic and will soon begin the downward slope. Don’t expect the media to be reporting this any time soon for two reasons: Orange Man bad and the epidemiological models being relied upon are largely junk. We could make better public policy by guess work or, better, by relying on our past experience with bad flu years. The current madness was all unnecessary, a toxic product of politics, hysteria and junk science. In seeking to avoid the equivalent of a bad flu year, we have done substantial damage to our economy. Time to end this lunacy yesterday.

