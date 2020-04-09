Every Single Coronavirus Presidential Press Briefing

 

Ms. Stuckey, you are a treasure.

More to explorer

3 Comments

  1. From Instapundit. Bernie drops Prez Run. They already have locked-up everybody and destroyed the economy.

  2. Out of evil, God brings good. We either believe (have faith) or we don’t. If this all virus/politicking serves to bring the masses of wandering souls back to God, it will have been well worth it.

  3. As a general rule:
    I don’t pay much attention at all to certain news media or people who don’t believe in the 10 Commandments…
    And for that I’m called “conservative”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: