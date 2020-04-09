Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Casilda of Toledo

Daughter of a Muslim ruler of Toledo, she converted to Christianity and lived as an achoress and supposedly lived to be a hundred years old.  Several legends have clustered around her.  Go here to read about them.  Her life is poorly documented, but the miracles attributed to her intercession after her death are well documented.  Not unusual for a Medieval saint.

