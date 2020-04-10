April 10, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 10 the death toll is 16,697 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
Yes, ridiculous. And many of the reported Covid-19 deaths are due to other causes. All of this shows how easily the public is cowed by orchestrated panic publicity. This must make Progressive politicians very happy and they now have a sure fire way of controlling the population.
Please see Steve Sailer’s posts on excess deaths in parts of Italy and Spain. When the number of people shuffling off in a given two week period is 3x what it is in an ordinary year, you have a problem, and that problem is the coronavirus.
Until a vaccine is developed, people are going to have to take care and use protective equipment, and younger people living with elderly relatives are going to have to work out routines to avoid infecting them. That means the protective equipment has to be readily available, which means we need to get the supply chains moving again. We’re not going to get out of this by pretending it isn’t happening.
Now in flat out fraud zone:
That is falsifying a death certificate. Isn’t that against the law?
They have been refusing treatment to people who have any existing condition, if they have flu like symptoms.
That would tend to spike the death rate, and make it nearly impossible to figure out what the actual death risk is.
Kind of like the falsifying death certificates thing.
For the US, I am especially pissed about this kind of lying because we nearly lost a family friend from the hysteria.
The canceled his heart surgery.
After enough blow-back, they rescheduled it…but the guy has been at death’s door, and there wasn’t a single case in the county. Now there’s one, he’s in his 80s, and he’s asymptomatic and quarantined.
That friend then thought he’d caught the kung flu at the hospital, and was very happy to find out he’d actually just had a blood infection. (The expression on our faces as he happily chattered out that information were probably priceless.)
Even the New York Times is writing about how the hospitals are empty, even of stroke and heart attack victims. Unless all of those cases were needless, people are dying right now because they have been told the hospitals are full to overflowing with going-to-strike-you-down flu.
Yes, although proving it might be diffult.
I’ve heard stories of that happening in over-taxed ICUs in Lombardy. I haven’t heard of that happening here.
Art-
What would it happening here have to do with your statement about Italy and Spain?
Yes, although proving it might be difficult.
That official guidance letter should make it easy to prove there, though.