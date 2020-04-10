Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Anthony Neyrot

Born in Rivoli, Piedmont, Italy; died in Tunis, 1460; cultus approved by Clement XIII. Blessed Antony renounced his faith. He expiated his sin with an act of heroism that merited heaven, washing away in his own blood the denial that might have cost him his soul.

Little is known of Antony’s childhood. He became a Dominican at Saint Antoninus. After completing his studies, Antony was ordained and lived for a time at San Marco, the famous Dominican monastery in Florence. Becoming restless, he asked for a change of mission and was sent to Sicily. He didn’t like this either, so he set out for Naples. On this voyage, his ship was captured by pirates, and Antony, along with the other passengers, was taken, bound, to Africa. Here the passengers were led through the streets for all to see.

The battle of Lepanto was still 100 years in the future, but Turkish aggression, which was to bring about this great battle, was commonplace in Antony’s time. Some captives were treated leniently, others very cruelly. The Islamic king of Tunis seems to have liked young Antony because he ordered that kindness should be shown to him. Antony was not even confined, until his arrogance angered his captors into more severe restrictions, but Antony was impatient and resented the very idea of captivity. Being placed in prison, living on a diet of bread and water, he soon collapsed. Then, as the Islamics had hoped, he denied his faith in order to buy his freedom.

Disaster followed disaster. He lost all faith in Christianity and began to translate the Koran. He was adopted by the king, married a Turkish lady of high rank, and was given the freedom of the city.

Into the false paradise came the news of the death of Saint Antoninus. Love for his old master stirred in Antony a yearning for the Truth he had abandoned. He resolved to return to the Christian faith, although it meant certain death.

In order that his return might be as public as his denial had been, he waited until the king returning in triumph from a victory over the Christians, had a public procession. Having confessed and made his private reconciliation with God, Antony, clothed in a Dominican habit, at that moment mounted the palace steps where all could see him.

In a loud voice he proclaimed his faith, and his sorrow at having denied it. The king at first disbelieved his ears, then he became angry. Failing to change the mind of the young man, he commanded that he be stoned to death.

Antony died under a shower of stones, proclaiming to the last his faith and his sorrow. It was Holy Thursday, 1460. His body was recovered at great expense from the Islamics and returned to Rivoli, where his tomb soon became a place of pilgrimage. Many miracles were performed there, and, until very recently, an annual procession was held at his shrine. In the procession, all the present-day members of his family, dressed in black, walked proudly behind the statue of Blessed Antony (Benedictines, Dorcy, Encyclopedia).

