Seventh Penitential Psalm: Domine, exaudi.

[1] Hear, O Lord, my prayer: give ear to my supplication in thy truth: hear me in thy justice. [2] And enter not into judgment with thy servant: for in thy sight no man living shall be justified. [3] For the enemy hath persecuted my soul: he hath brought down my life to the earth. He hath made me to dwell in darkness as those that have been dead of old: [4] And my spirit is in anguish within me: my heart within me is troubled. [5] I remembered the days of old, I meditated on all thy works: I meditated upon the works of thy hands.

[6] I stretched forth my hands to thee: my soul is as earth without water unto thee. [7] Hear me speedily, O Lord: my spirit hath fainted away. Turn not away thy face from me, lest I be like unto them that go down into the pit. [8] Cause me to hear thy mercy in the morning; for in thee have I hoped. Make the way known to me, wherein I should walk: for I have lifted up my soul to thee. [9] Deliver me from my enemies, O Lord, to thee have I fled: [10] Teach me to do thy will, for thou art my God. Thy good spirit shall lead me into the right land:

[11] For thy name’s sake, O Lord, thou wilt quicken me in thy justice. Thou wilt bring my soul out of trouble: [12] And in thy mercy thou wilt destroy my enemies. And thou wilt cut off all them that afflict my soul: for I am thy servant.