Quotes Suitable For Framing: US District Judge Justin Walker

On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter. That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of The Onion. But two days ago, citing the need for social distancing during the current pandemic, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer ordered Christians not to attend Sunday services, even if they remained in their cars to worship –and even though it’s Easter.The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is,“beyond all reason,”unconstitutional.

Go here to read the text of the decision.

Good, the fight against the tin pot dictators begins now, and Christians should be leading the charge.