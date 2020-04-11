Time for Flyover Country to Get off the Couch?

“The road to reality is paved with numbers.” Anon.

INTRODUCTION

Those who follow TAC know there is a spectrum of opinion about current measures to combat the spread of the covid-19 virus: ranging from “it’s not that much worse than regular flu” to “the sky is falling, we’re all going to die!.” Not so many of the latter and lots more of the former. I’ve been more or less in the middle, but some recent articles in the American Spectator (see here, here and here) and some data put out by the Pennsylvania Department of Health have pushed me to “it’s time to get off the couch and get out of the house,” if not for the entire USA, at least for flyover country.

There are certainly strong economic reasons to get back to normalcy. What are the reasons presented for a tight lockdown?

Minimize deaths for the vulnerable—the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions Not overload hospital critical care facilities—intensive care beds, isolation rooms, ventilators,…

The first can be accomplished, as it was in South Korea, by selective, voluntary quarantining. With respect to the second, hospitals are not in risk of overload, if the statistics from the PA Department of Health shown below can be believed.

Before I discuss the numbers in the clip from the Bloomsburg Press-Enterprise, let me say a little bit about where I live. It’s flyover country, what James Carville called “the Alabama between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.” So we’re not crowded. I’ve been going out once a week to pickup curbside delivery groceries from Walmart, and there’s not much traffic on the road. A couple of neighbors have dropped by to see if we needed anything, and our kids have called in to see how we are, but my wife and I, included in the vulnerable elderly and medically susceptible, have been isolated and not suffering from that.

WHAT THE NUMBERS SHOW

If you examine the table you’ll see that most of the cases have been in Luzerne County. This county includes two metropolitan areas, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton. Most of the deaths have occurred in Hazleton.* What’s important to notice is that even in Luzerne county the hospital facilities are not being saturated.

Even in Philadelphia county, the hardest hit, it does not seem that the hospital facilities are overloaded, as the diagram below shows:

CAN VOLUNTARY MITIGATION WORK?

What I’m about to say is based more on anecdotal evidence than hard data. In China mitigation was enforced by the state; people needed to show on their smart phones permission to travel from Wuhan, and Big Brother knew where everyone was. In South Korea, albeit a democracy, a homogeneous population, used to hardship, obeyed government directives about quarantine. And the recovery / fatality ratio for South Korea is steady at 34, with about one-tenth the death rate per capita of the USA.

Will voluntary mitigation—self-quarantining of the aged and medically vulnerable, wearing masks, practicing social distancing—work in this country? Can we keep people from heavily infected metropolitan areas from going to the flyover country? I doubt it. We travel to a farm market about 10 miles away from our house. They give curbside delivery for good stuff (even toilet paper) and their prices are good. I was going there this afternoon (the 11th) and noticed a fair amount of traffic on the road. The store was as crowded as it used to be on a Saturday afternoon, and only about half the customers were wearing masks; the manager, who delivered my order to the back of our station wagon, wasn’t wearing a mask. When I visit Walmart to pick up our curbside delivery order there, the situation is much the same, although most of the delivery people are wearing masks.

ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS IN MAKING MITIGATION VOLUNTARY

Here’s what is crucial to my argument. The Church has said that extraordinary measures to prevent dying should not be applied if they are unlikely to be effective and bring about hardship on the patient and family. (See here.) I assert that bringing the country to an irreversible depression to enforce practices that could done voluntarily is indeed an extraordinary remedy and should not be applied. It isn’t a case of overloading hospitals so that they can’t give their usual care.

My final thought. We are to be our brother’s keeper, but if our brother refuses to take the moral way, it is not our obligation to act for him, other than to prevent him from doing harm. Here’s one goal: that our country be free, healthy and prosperous (priorities in that order). If the Double Effect principle is applied, that means if we intend the larger goal and do not intend bad consequences, even if they might arise in meeting the larger goal, then we are acting in accord with Catholic principles.

NOTE

*The two deaths in Columbia County were in a nursing home. There has been some discussion in news broadcasts and on the internet whether a language barrier has prevented hispanics in Hazleton (comprising 50% or more of the population) from realizing that quarantine and protective measures have to be taken, or whether there are pre-existing medical conditions that make this group more vulnerable