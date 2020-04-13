Because He Has a D After His Name

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
NEW YORK, NY—The New York Times has finally addressed the sexual assault allegations against presidential candidate Joe Biden. After an in-depth investigation, they’ve found that Biden is a Democrat. Furthermore, they found that he is the assumed candidate running against President Trump. With these two facts in mind, they’ve concluded there is no possible way the charges can be true
“While the charges of sexual assault by Biden’s former aide, Tara Reade, are something we would call extremely credible in any other situation,” reads the article, “our investigation revealed that legitimizing them would be politically unhelpful to Democrats. Thus we conclude the allegations are false for reasons we will fill in later — unless we can just go back to not talking about them and not give any reasons at all. We also find it absolutely necessary to consider Biden’s habit of inappropriately touching women to be ‘charming.’”
Go here to read the rest. George Orwell’s Memory Hole has nothing on The New York Times:
And to think that we all were indoctrinated at one time to believe that the NYT was a paragon of “journalistic ethics.” That term has become an oxymoron, especially for the Times and the WaPo.
The rules are different for Democrats. They can’t get away with murder, but manslaughter is negotiable.
About 15 years ago, Camille Paglia offered that their self-understanding as ‘the paper of record’ was ‘twenty years out of date’. A.M Rosenthal retired in 1986. By 2001, Howell Raines had them run over 30 stories on the membership policies of a golf club in Georgia. By 2006, they were acting as a press agent for the likes of Michael Nifong. This last year, they were flogging the ‘1619 project’, something so egregiously misconceived that period specialists from our American history faculties (which do not hire Republicans) were making public objections. It’s just junk. What’s driving it is, I suspect, the secular decline in the character and quality of the Ochs-Sulzberger scions in charge of the paper. The mentality of someone who would take the likes of Nikole Hannah-Jones seriously is quite alien to most of us.