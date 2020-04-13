Strange Days

Indeed, the famous Martin who long ago won great praise for this See, commends faithfulness and fortitude to Us by his strengthening
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
Question: What does homeschooling look like in a left wing household? Is it possibly even worse than the indoctrination that takes place in public (and, it must be said, many putatively Catholic) schools? Just wondering.
No, since parents can teach their own kids anything they please. Also, my guess is that most left-wing parents are as inept at homeschooling their kids as most other parents who suddenly had this thrust upon them.
It’s unlikely to be as bad as public school, simply because parents can’t send the kid home if they point out the teacher said snakes are invertebrates, and the more socially destructive stuff really needs a large peer group to silence questions.
Realistically, the I’m-nice-so-I’m-liberal folks will be one of two routes:
“Let the children enjoy this magical time, don’t pressure them”– AKA, they look like that painting of a screaming guy at the thought of setting it up; about now they’re calming down, have the kids on Khan or doing the weekly independent studies from Education.com, that kind of stuff.
Then there’s the more organized ones, which found one of the dozens of online schooling/enrichment programs that are giving a free month/months/duration trial, and may have switched four or five times because the one the found is obnoxiously WRONG, and/or are really losing patience with their school’s offered online stuff.
All of those who are doing school stuff are going “wait, why does it only take them two or three hours? This DESTROYS my carefully set up schedule!”
The hard left parents are still not going to be as bad as the school, because they have to have a functioning philosophy that will allow them to survive in the general population and it won’t be switching constantly. Consistency makes holes show up better.
If you read the literature of the 60s you will find a surprising number of Lefties either homeschooling or joining with others of their ilk to form private academies. Homeschooling expanded enormously in that decade, long before the revival of Evangelicalism a decade later. What I call homeschooling’s “bohemian legion” had as many if not more (although often different) objections to the Progressivism of the time than conservatives, and in some ways they began the modern movement.
