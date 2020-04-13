Thought For the Day

Indeed, the famous Martin who long ago won great praise for this See, commends faithfulness and fortitude to Us by his strengthening
Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their
We had Easter dessert and wine in the front yard yesterday with one of our daughters, three of her friends and one of our sons. Lawn chairs 10 feet apart each. Better to be in full view lest any street nazi get the wrong idea. Some people who drove by seemed jealous, as “why didn’t I think of that.” Most just smiled. Ah, maybe I’m being a bit paranoid of the possible paranoids.
Next week, the government will begin installing telescreens (Orwellian two way TV’s) in every dwelling in America.
Michigan, right?? I had not realized it was now illegal to go to a friends house–not that I had been going–but I didnt know until yesterday The Gov had forbidden it.
Kapos in training.