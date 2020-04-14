April 14, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 14 the death toll is 23,644. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
Wherein one old crank plays ‘statistician.’
As of 14 April 2020 AD, the US’ survival rate was 99.993%, or 999,928 per million. The braying jackasses breathlessly cry that now there are 2,000,000 worldwide infections. If there are 7.8 billion people on the planet, that works out to 0.03% of world population.
The curve appears to be trending down, even with inflated fatality numbers. Praise the Lord.
BTW, has anyone else noticed how few of our, ahem, “shepherds” have actually prayed publicly for the virus itself to be eradicated? As Father Z has pointed out repeatedly in recent weeks, if you don’t pray for a miracle you won’t get one. I suppose many or most of them just don’t believe it’s worth the effort. Too bad.