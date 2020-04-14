Biden Shills

From Powerline:
A huge media scandal came to light today in an interview that New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet gave to his own media reporter, Ben Smith. Smith asked Baquet about an after-the-fact edit the paper did on its story on Tara Reade’s claims of sexual assault by Joe Biden. The editors deleted part of a sentence that referred to prior complaints by women about Biden:
I want to ask about some edits that were made after publication, the deletion of the second half of the sentence: “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.” Why did you do that?
Even though a lot of us, including me, had looked at it before the story went into the paper, I think that the campaign thought that the phrasing was awkward and made it look like there were other instances in which he had been accused of sexual misconduct. And that’s not what the sentence was intended to say.
And why not explain that?
We didn’t think it was a factual mistake. I thought it was an awkward phrasing issue that could be read different ways and that it wasn’t something factual we were correcting. So I didn’t think that was necessary.
Emphasis added. The New York Times altered its story on what could a significant campaign issue–an accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden–based on a complaint by Biden’s campaign. And the paper’s head news guy sees nothing wrong with this.
Go here to read the rest. In the current contest for President, almost all the mainstream media will be taking their marching orders from the Biden campaign, Thus far has the Fourth Estate prostituted itself.
Back in 2016, a Politico reporter named Glenn Thrush was exposed in the Wikileaks scandal when emails he had exchanged with Podesta at the Hillary campaign came out. Turned out Thrush had been forwarding his stories to the Clinton campaign for editing and approval before sending them on to Politico for publication. In one email Thrush even begged the campaign office to keep the arrangement secret an referred to himself as a hack.
When the emails were leaked, Thrush should have been fired and shunned by his peers. Instead, incredibly, Politico kept him on and defended his actions.
After the election, when our media was being asked how they could have gotten so much wrong about the results, the New York Times released an open letter from the owners and editorial board, publicly rededicating the paper to the very highest standards of journalism.
About two weeks after that, the NYT announced they’d hired a new White House Correspondent to cover the incoming Trump administration. His name? Glenn Thrush.
As we see, shilling for the DNC is Standard Operating Procedure at the New York Times, and for so-called journalists willing to prostitute themselves doing it, it’s a CV-enhancement.
The Times has no interest in rediscovering journalistic integrity and sadly, our media at large has no interest in calling the Times out on this. To paraphrase the blogger Iowahawk, they’ll cover this story alright. With a pillow. Until it’s dead.