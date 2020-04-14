Patrick Henry? Name Sounds Sort of Familiar

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

Liberty is an essential part of any modern democratic society. To that end, let me paraphrase Patrick Henry: “Give me liberty, or give me a total government lockdown. Whatever’s cool.”

See, ideally, we’d have liberty. But sometimes, a deadly pandemic comes along, and at times like these, we need the government to save us by taking away all our rights. I mean, what if we did things that were unsafe with our liberty? We could die. The Founding Fathers would not have wanted that. They only wanted us to have liberty insofar as we were not hurting ourselves. It’s not like they would have liberty above death or anything.

Go here to read the rest. Another quote of Patrick Henry comes to mind as I observe the current “emergency” trampling of American liberties from sea to shining sea:

“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell; and George the Third — [‘Treason!’ cried the Speaker] — may profit by their example. If this be treason, make the most of it.”

Patrick Henry, May 29, 1765, to the Virginia House of Burgesses