April 15, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 15 the death toll is 26,064 . May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

A jump in the death toll due to the fact that apparently a fair number of the government officials reporting the deaths do not work on weekends. Forgive my cynicism, but I have seen many “national crises” come and and go during my 63 years, and one thing I have noticed is that almost none of them caused the bureaucracy to change its business as usual manner of “working”. The numbers do not include the 3700 additional deaths that New York is now claiming as covid-19 deaths although the people were not tested for the virus. Of course this is one with a piece of claiming that an 85 year old with stage 4 lung cancer and COPE died of covid-19. Lots of fluff and stuffing in the reported numbers, and a lot of political careers resting on this being a real crisis and not an idiotic stampede over a nasty flu bug.