Lest We Forget

 

Hattip to Dale Price.

More to explorer

One Comment

  1. I was part of the Class of 84. I also missed my graduation. But it was not because of armed combat. It was because I had to go to summer school to make up an English class I failed…because I failed to show up to it more than half the time. My graduation ceremony consisted of walking into the office and picking up my diploma. Such are the consequences of skipping school. I was in boot camp the following February.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: