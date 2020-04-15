PopeWatch: Universal Basic Income

The Pope will not be picking up the tab:
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic Pope Francis says it might be time for some sort of universal basic income.
“This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage” to “acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks” and to “achieve the ideal … of no worker without rights,” Pope Francis said in a letter to the World Meeting of Popular Movements, an organization representing global grassroots organizations, published on Sunday via the Vatican.
The Pope acknowledged that for many workers, the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns are making it difficult, if not impossible, for people to earn money.
Go here to read the rest. Leaving aside the impossible task of paying for it, one likely effect of a universal basic income would be to swiftly set up a caste system between those who work and those who do not. Many a dystopian novel posits a society where work is a privilege and the vast majority of the population exists on some form of welfare in perpetual poverty. Drones will eventually become serfs, or simply die out as a result of the universal basic income producing a starveling existence. Welfare of course was meant to be a helping hand out of poverty. A universal basic income, to which people have a right merely by performing the feat of existing, will start out as a social minimum and rapidly become the social maximum for most of society. Leo XIII saw this coming:
9. But Catholic wisdom, sustained by the precepts of natural and divine law, provides with especial care for public and private tranquility in its doctrines and teachings regarding the duty of government and the distribution of the goods which are necessary for life and use. For, while the socialists would destroy the “right” of property, alleging it to be a human invention altogether opposed to the inborn equality of man, and, claiming a community of goods, argue that poverty should not be peaceably endured, and that the property and privileges of the rich may be rightly invaded, the Church, with much greater wisdom and good sense, recognizes the inequality among men, who are born with different powers of body and mind, inequality in actual possession, also, and holds that the right of property and of ownership, which springs from nature itself, must not be touched and stands inviolate. For she knows that stealing and robbery were forbidden in so special a manner by God, the Author and Defender of right, that He would not allow man even to desire what belonged to another, and that thieves and despoilers, no less than adulterers and idolaters, are shut out from the Kingdom of Heaven. But not the less on this account does our holy Mother not neglect the care of the poor or omit to provide for their necessities; but, rather, drawing them to her with a mother’s embrace, and knowing that they bear the person of Christ Himself, who regards the smallest gift to the poor as a benefit conferred on Himself, holds them in great honor. She does all she can to help them; she provides homes and hospitals where they may be received, nourished, and cared for all the world over and watches over these. She is constantly pressing on the rich that most grave precept to give what remains to the poor; and she holds over their heads the divine sentence that unless they succor the needy they will be repaid by eternal torments. In fine, she does all she can to relieve and comfort the poor, either by holding up to them the example of Christ, “who being rich became poor for our sake,(18) or by reminding them of his own words, wherein he pronounced the poor blessed and bade them hope for the reward of eternal bliss. But who does not see that this is the best method of arranging the old struggle between the rich and poor? For, as the very evidence of facts and events shows, if this method is rejected or disregarded, one of two things must occur: either the greater portion of the human race will fall back into the vile condition of slavery which so long prevailed among the pagan nations, or human society must continue to be disturbed by constant eruptions, to be disgraced by rapine and strife, as we have had sad witness even in recent times.
QUOD APOSTOLICI MUNERIS
ENCYCLICAL OF POPE LEO XIII
ON SOCIALISM
5 Comments
This may be the time to consider a universal basic wage” to “acknowledge and dignify the noble, essential tasks” and to “achieve the ideal … of no worker without rights,“
There so many contradictions in these statements:
Wages without work. Essential tasks of no worth. Workers rights are to not earn income. Dignify with handouts. Laziness as noble.
This man is Pope?
First we contaminate Latin America with Marxist Liberation Theology, and then the world? Has he not read where another pope (Pius XI) said that violation of the Catholic Principle of Subsidiarity “is a grave evil”?
I feel like I’m back in history when we had that a second pope in Avignon saying something different. Whom do I believe…
Pius XI wins this one hands down.
Recall Fr. Neuhaus’ dictum: “If it is not necessary for the Church to speak, it is necessary for the Church not to speak”. The mainline protestant or anabaptist minister who by all appearances went into the ministry because it was free from operational measures of competence and offered the opportunity to ruminate at random, supervise sing-a-longs, organize youth groups, and yammer about public affairs is not as common among Catholic priests as it is in its foundational habitat. Now, we’ve got one of these types on the Chair of Peter. What’s interesting to me about this type is that when they get going on secular matters, they seldom if ever say anything insightful or offer an observation that does not incorporate at least one howler. A generation ago, the Conference of Catholic Bishops allowed themselves to be used as mouthpieces by their staff, issuing a ‘pastoral letter’ on political economy. A secular reviewer was impressed with its mediocrity (“the bishops’ non-tautological solutions are only slightly less disappointing”). This sort of thing gets so tiresome. They’d do their jobs better if they said nothing at all.
The US Constitution sets some fairly minimal guidelines for President, Representative and Senator. I would like to add two: must have successfully run a business (not “non-profit”) and made payroll for at least two employees a minimum of 10 years. Military experience optional, but we run through boot camp any elected official who didn’t serve.
.
Our priests can forgo boot camp and actual business ownership, but should have served in some managerial capacity and have had to compile budget reports.
.
I am no doubt missing something in these requirements, some perfectly logical, intelligent reason these are not already required. It is very distressing to me, a housewife who only took Econ 101 and read Sowell’s Basic Economics (and I forget easily), that our leaders–both elected and religious– have less understanding of how markets and money work than I do.
.
First we contaminate Latin America with Marxist Liberation Theology, and then the world?
Unlike John Paul II, I doubt Francis knows his way around any texts on theology, philosophy, or social theory. His utterances suggest a man steeped in the mentality of Peronist Argentina, which is utterly alien to an orderly society where general prosperity is achieved by incremental improvements in process and technology implemented in the course of voluntary production and exchange. A nurse’s aide in this country currently enjoys a real income level on a par with that of the professional-managerial bourgeois among my grandparents’ contemporaries. Francis hasn’t a clue that that is so or why it is so.