Sign of the Stupid Times

Too many lawyers are slobs given half a chance:
“It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Bailey wrote in a letter posted to the Weston Bar Associated website. “We’ve seen many lawyers in casual shirts and blouses, with no concern for ill-grooming, in bedrooms with the master bed in the background, etc. One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.
“And putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit. So, please, if you don’t mind, let’s treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not.”
“Too many lawyers.”
(Full stop.)
I went to buy a business suit. The tailor took a hard look at my work clothes and said:
“You’re an engineer aren’t you?”