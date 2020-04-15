Re-Free America

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—By all accounts, President Donald Trump has now gone completely mad with power. In a press briefing, he laid out his insidious plan.

“When I’m done with this country, everyone will be able to leave their houses whenever they want and do whatever they want,” Trump told the press with an evil grin. “They’ll be able to peaceably assemble in whatever size groups they desire! Muhahaha!”

“You’re a mad man!” a CNN reporter cried. “You don’t have the power to let people have freedom! You’re a tyrant!”

“My power is absolute!” Trump screamed. “No one can stop me! Soon everyone will be able to go back to work and buy whatever they feel like from the store even if bureaucrats don’t like it!”

“Noooo!” cried an MSNBC reporter. “You have to arrest people who don’t do what the government tells them! Who do you think you are? Someone stop him!”

But no one came to stop him, and Trump just laughed an evil laugh.

Go here to read the rest. I have always appreciated the privilege of living in a free nation. I am not living in one right now. Freedoms that Americans traditionally have held most dear have been routinely trampled upon by governments during this nonsense. Powers given by the people to be used by the States in health emergencies have been applied throughout the entire country. This is unprecedented. Routinely in the past such powers have been used for brief limited times in relatively small locations, usually individual cities. Even in the Civil War, neither the entire Union nor the Confederacy, ever had nationwide martial law, which in many ways this is. Getting our economy restarted is very, very important. Regaining our civil liberties is even more important.