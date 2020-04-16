PopeWatch: Sandro Magister

Sandro Magister has a damning verdict on the Pope’s Easter missive to his pet popular movements:
Here, made public for the first time, is the full text of the letter. A strange Easter message, coming from a pope, for a resurrection wholly and solely political.
Go here to read the rest.
One Comment
Ah Jesuits it was said they came into the world to better bring the faith to the people, and now it seems clear that they (not all, but…) came into the faith in order to turn the faithful back into the worldly.
But, dear pope, what of spiritual salvation?