Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Francoise Micheneau Gillot

A married laywoman, she was martyred for Christ by French revolutionaries on April 16, 1794. She and her fellow martyrs that day are part of the 98 Martyrs of Angers who died for Christ in the years 1793-1794.

Pierre Delépine

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 24 May 1732 in Marigné, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Jean Ménard

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 16 November 1736 in Andigné, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Renée Bourgeais veuve Juret

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 12 November 1751 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Perrine Bourigault

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 07 August 1743 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Madeleine Cady épouse Desvignes

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 07 April 1756 in Saint-Maurille de Chalonnes-sur-Loire, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Forestier

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 16 January 1768 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Gingueneau veuve Coiffard

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: ca. 1739 in (?)

Jeanne Gourdon veuve Moreau

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 08 October 1733 in Sainte-Christine, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Lardeux

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: ca. 1748 in (?)

Perrine Laurent

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 02 September 1746 in Louvaines, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Jeanne Leduc épouse Paquier

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 10 February 1754 in Chalonnes-sur-Loire, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Anne Maugrain

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 12 April 1760 in Rochefort-sur-Loire, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Françoise Micheneau veuve Gillot

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 19 May 1737 in Chanteloup-les-Bois, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Jeanne Onillon veuve Onillon

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 19 April 1753 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Piou épouse Supiot

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 19 May 1755 in Montrevault, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Perrine Pottier épouse Turpault

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 26 April 1750 in Cléré-sur-Layon, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie-Genevieve Poulain de la Forestrie

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 03 January 1741 in Lion-d’Angers, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marthe Poulain de la Forestrie

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 02 October 1743 in Lion-d’Angers, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Renée Rigault épouse Papin

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 14 May 1750 in Saint-Florent-le-Vieil, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marguerite Robin

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 22 December 1725 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Rechard

layperson of the diocese of Angers

born: 29 April 1763 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Marie Roger veuve Chartier

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 14 January 1727 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Madeleine Sallé épouse Havard

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: ca. 1751 in (?)

Renée Sechet veuve Davy

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: 28 December 1753 in Montjean, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Françoise Suhard veuve Ménard

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married

born: February 5, 1731 in Saint-Gemmes-d’Andigné, Maine-et-Loire (France)

Jeanne Thomas veuve Delaunay

layperson of the diocese of Angers; married