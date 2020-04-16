There are those in our own country too who today speak of the ‘protection of country,’ of ‘survival’. A decision must be made in the life of every nation at the very moment when the grasp of the enemy is at its throat. Then, it seems that the only way to survive is to use the means of the enemy, to rest survival upon what is expedient, to look the other way. Well, the answer to that is ‘survival as what’? A country isn’t a rock. It’s not an extension of one’s self. It’s what it stands for. It’s what it stands for when standing for something is the most difficult!
Judge Dan Haywood (Spencer Tracy), Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:
FRANKFORT, KY—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all Christian churchgoers to wear a yellow cross to warn others they attended a religious gathering against the unilateral decree of the state.
Law enforcement officials took down license plate numbers of churchgoers so their family could be given a set of the yellow cross patches to sew on their clothing.
“We must identify those undesirables who would dare attend church services in defiance of the state,” the governor said. “Therefore, anyone who goes to church will be sent this fashionable yellow cross. They must wear it at all times so others will know to stay away from them, ostracize them from society, and report their suspicious activity to the police.”
The state ordered all medical mask production facilities to begin shifting production to the yellow crosses instead in order to meet demand. “This is priority one,” said Beshear.
Go here to read the rest. Now lets not exaggerate Bee. He merely had his
Gestapo State Police, write down license plates for easy round up later. It does remind me of this scene from Judgment at Nuremberg:
I guess a lot of Kentuckians are now wishing they had voted for Matt Bevins.
Don: thanks for posting this. My name is Tom Bruns and I am one of the attorneys who filed the suit. These are dark times as far as there being a seeming willingness on the part of many elected leaders to govern as though the Constitution has been suspended. It has not. I would ask your readers to keep me, my co-counsel and my clients in their prayers. God Bless.
Classical reference? In Lea’s books [I had to read one in college] on the Inquisition in the Middle Ages, he states that one punishment for ‘minor’ heretics was to wear a yellow cross sewed on their clothing.
Hitler forced Jews to wear Stars of David.
Eccl. 1-9 “.. . there is nothing new under the Sun . . . “
Don: thanks for posting this. My name is Tom Bruns and I am one of the attorneys who filed the suit.
This blog attracts lawyers like honey for bears! Good luck in the suit Tom!
What Don said!
“Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his
faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign
reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an
establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.
adhering to this expression of the supreme will of the nation in behalf of the rights of conscience, I shall see with sincere
satisfaction the progress of those sentiments which tend to restore to man all his natural rights, convinced he has no natural
right in opposition to his social duties” Thomas Jefferson’s Letter to the Danbury Baptists
The Church is held in trust for all future generations, private property, not under the jurisdiction of the state.
The conscience of man and man’s relationship with “their Creator” called religion is to be safeguarded by the government. (Declaration of Independence)
The overreach of Gov. Beshear is pure ignorance running Kentucky that needs to be called out and prevented.
Essential personnel are working out of duty. Essential personnel are praying out of love of neighbor.