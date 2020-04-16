There are those in our own country too who today speak of the ‘protection of country,’ of ‘survival’. A decision must be made in the life of every nation at the very moment when the grasp of the enemy is at its throat. Then, it seems that the only way to survive is to use the means of the enemy, to rest survival upon what is expedient, to look the other way. Well, the answer to that is ‘survival as what’? A country isn’t a rock. It’s not an extension of one’s self. It’s what it stands for. It’s what it stands for when standing for something is the most difficult!

Judge Dan Haywood (Spencer Tracy), Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

FRANKFORT, KY—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered all Christian churchgoers to wear a yellow cross to warn others they attended a religious gathering against the unilateral decree of the state.

Law enforcement officials took down license plate numbers of churchgoers so their family could be given a set of the yellow cross patches to sew on their clothing.

“We must identify those undesirables who would dare attend church services in defiance of the state,” the governor said. “Therefore, anyone who goes to church will be sent this fashionable yellow cross. They must wear it at all times so others will know to stay away from them, ostracize them from society, and report their suspicious activity to the police.”

The state ordered all medical mask production facilities to begin shifting production to the yellow crosses instead in order to meet demand. “This is priority one,” said Beshear.

It does remind me of this scene from Judgment at Nuremberg: