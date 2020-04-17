April 17, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 17 the death toll is 34,641. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

The death count today for discerning a pattern is worthless as it includes people suspected of dying from covid-10 whose corpse was not tested for the virus. A move is afoot to make the body count as high as possible, as the politicians have to justify to an increasingly restive population why they wrecked their economy, the best in my 63 years, and threw 22 million people, thus far, out of work. Ah, sweet mendacity, ever the handmaiden of politicians!