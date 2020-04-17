But what if it’s snowing? Governor Gretchen Whitmer has banned gardening and planting in the coronavirus pandemic and blocked Michiganders from traveling between their own homes. Like many other states, Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders also include a ban on elective surgeries, an order intended to preserve desperately needed surgical masks and gowns to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Well, except for one elective surgery, that is. The RNC jumped all over this clip from Whitmer’s interview yesterday with David Axelrod, and for good reason (via Twitchy):

AXELROD: As we speak, in Texas and a couple of other states — I think Ohio may be another — the state has asked to suspend abortion services as part of this COVID-19 protocol. This is probably going to go to the Supreme Court. What is your reaction to that? You’re a governor, you have to make these decisions as well. There are other procedures that have been suspended.

WHITMER: You know, we stopped elective surgeries here in Michigan, and some people have tried to say that that type of a procedure is considered the same and that’s ridiculous. You know, a woman’s healthcare, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life. It is life sustaining and it’s something that government should not be getting in the middle of.

Imagine the mentality of anyone who could describe abortion as life sustaining.