“Exponential growth models of physical phenomena only apply within limited regions, as unbounded growth is not physically realistic. Although growth may initially be exponential, the modelled phenomena will eventually enter a region in which previously ignored negative feedback factors become significant (leading to a logistic growth model) or other underlying assumptions of the exponential growth model, such as continuity or instantaneous feedback, break down.” Wikipedia

INTRODUCTION

Much ado about something, recently, with an article in the Times of Israel. The article describes the work of Professor Isaac Ben-Israel, set forth informally on his Facebook page. The mathematical model, a simple polynomial regression (as nearly as I can make out), was applied to worldwide cases and several countries: Israel, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Sweden. Prof. Ben-Israel says the data show that the number of new cases peaks in about 40 days and goes to almost zero in 70, irrespective of mitigation efforts.

His work has been hotly disputed by epidemiologists and doctors, who say there’s no science there, just number crunching. I strongly disagree with that argument, and I’ll explain why below.

MY BIAS

Let me give a disclaimer: I don’t have much respect for the analytical insight of doctors. Why? Long ago and far away, in my persona as a physical chemist I taught physical chemistry and biophysical chemistry to undergraduates, including a large proportion of premeds. The premeds were very bright, but they wanted formulas to memorize and standard problems to which the equations could be applied. I gave modified open book exams (two pages of handwritten notes allowed) and when questions such as “how far can a duck fly, 20% grade” were posed, there were shouts of protest, as there were with questions asking “derive ΔA = maximum work from the 1st and 2nd Laws, stating conditions.” In other words, they were not desert island scientists, drawing equations in the sand. They were good at organic chemistry and I was awful.

Now as with any generalization, one realizes there are outliers who aren’t described by a characterization of the average. Not all Democrats are pro-abortion. Not all MD’s are formula soldiers. Nevertheless, I see a tendency in the presentations of the MD’s speaking about covid-19 to rely on previously set …how shall I put it… established models rather than looking at the data directly. Those MD’s who claim regression analysis is just number crunching are mistaken.

A SHORT HISTORY OF REGRESSION ANALYSIS AND WHY IT WORKS

Francis Galton (1822-1911) was the first to fit statistical data to an equation. In relating the heights of sons (dependent variable, y) to the heights of fathers (independent variable, x) by a linear equation, y = a + bx, he found that taller fathers tended to have shorter sons, whereas shorter father tended to have taller sons, whence “regression to the mean height,” or “regression analysis. Now at that time there was no explanation from genetics or biology as to why this regression should occur; it was just an empirical fact that illuminated a mass of data.

Since that time regression analysis, in more complicated and varied ways, has been an essential tool in statistical analysis. And again, it is not always the case that there is a scientific model underlying the analysis. It is just a way to derive factual information from a mass of data (with appropriate precautions: for example, don’t predict beyond the given data range)

WHAT PROFESSOR BEN-ISRAEL’S ANALYSIS IS TELLING US.

In order to show what Prof. Ben-Israel has proposed, I’m going to insert some of the graphs from his informal web publication (see the link above).



The red line in each graph shows exponential growth, e.g. doubling in n days (about 0.6). The black wavy line is the observed daily number of new cases. The blue line is the observed cases fit to a polynomial regression (a+ bx + cx²+…). Notice that most of the curves begin as exponential growth, then reach a maximum and then decrease. The conclusion from analyses carried out for a number of countries: the maximum is reached in 40 days, and a decrease to very little in 70 days.

One other point that seems evident from the graphs. The exponential fit parameter, 1.15, fits the US early data well, but not that for Sweden or Italy. For Sweden, the factor should be less to fit the early data and for Italy, larger. This presumably relates to different contagion rates in each country.

That there is no scientific model to explain the 40 day max and 70 day diminishment times is, I believe, irrelevant. What’s important is that even though the conclusions are drawn from a number of different countries with different mitigation policies, there is a common conclusion.

NOTE

One difference I’ve noted between the data from European and American countries compared to Asian and African countries: there is cyclic behavior (about a week for the period of the cycle) for the European and American data that is absent from the Asian and African. Weekend holiday for the Wuhan soldiers in unfamiliar territory?