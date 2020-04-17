Reopen America

President Trump announced a three phase plan, each phase taking about two weeks:

In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided and nonessential travel is discouraged.

In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing where possible and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.







Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.

Go here to read the rest. Trump emphasized that how fast this would occur would be up to the governor of each state. The plan basically gives political cover to Republican governors to reopen swftly. Ohio and North Dakota are shooting for May 1 to begin the process and that is when Texas will likely do so, if not earlier. As to Democrat governors, as other states reopen, and their states break out in protests and civil disobedience over the lockdowns, they will come under increasing pressure to reopen. Trump thus moves toward his goal of a rapid reopen, without a direct clash with governors which would inevitably lead to drawn out legal contests which he might lose. Well played Mr. President.