Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Athanasia of Aegina

St Athanasia heralded from the island of Aegina, a short half-hour ferry ride away from Pireaus. Born to pious Orthodox parents in the 9th century. At that time, Aegina was under constant attack by Arab marauders who had taken over the island of Crete and were using it as a naval base to wage attacks along the Aegean and Saronic Gulf. From very early childhood, she wanted to become a nun; however, due to the strict obedience to parental will she was forced to marry a young man from her social level. Unfortunately, she was a bride for only sixteen days after the wedding as her husband was killed in one of these Arab raids on the island. After this, she was forcefully married to one of the “barbarians” the Arab conquerors of the island yet another time. Athanasia, however, had a strong will of her own, and never gave up believing in her destiny to the monastic calling. She listened to her parents and was respectful and attentive to her “barbarian” husband. The biographical record does not show how, but Athanasia accomplished the impossible—she converted her Muslim husband to Christianity, and not only that, but she convinced him to become a monk! ( Think about what a hard sell that might have been!)

