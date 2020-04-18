Thought For The Day

One Comment

  1. Deaths, yes, and some job losses and dips in the stock market. But if we believe, as I do, WuFlu came in November and started to sicken people but no one noticed until those in our own country seized on the opportunity for a power grab, it is hard for me to blame the Chinese for that.
    That would absolve Whitmer, Cuomo, Faucci, the MSM, and others. I am not ready to do that.

