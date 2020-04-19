April 19, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find.  A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person.  However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost.  Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.

 

Note:  this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll.  As of the beginning of April 19 the death toll is 39,015 .  May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.

  1. Economic Suicide Is Not The Solution. Don’t tell Mark-Who!

    Crystal Ball: lockdowns will be eased soon after the commencement of public employees lay-offs and stoppages of public pension checks. The ‘elected’ officials need their votes.

  2. Rememberer this day:
    By the rude bridge that arched the flood,
    Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,
    Here once the embattled farmers stood
    And fired the shot heard round the world.

    (Concord Hymn)

