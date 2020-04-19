Quotes Suitable For Framing: Instapundit

SHUTDOWN PAIN GROWS MORE DEMOCRATIC: Vox Media furloughs more than 100 employees for three months.Layoffs Hit Valence Media: Hollywood Reporter, Dick Clark Productions, Billboard, Vibe Affected.

ViacomCBS Lets Go Of Contract Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic As More Layoffs Loom.

Temporary pay cuts and furloughs announced at NJ Advance Media, but no layoffs as coronavirus hits revenues.

Condé Nast plans hundreds of layoffs.

The Music Industry’s Lost Summer: No Bieber, No Swift and Mass Layoffs.

News Media Outlets Have Been Ravaged by the Pandemic. “Roughly 33,000 workers at news companies in the U.S. have been laid off, been furloughed or had their pay reduced. Some publications that rely on ads have shut down.”

Go here to read the rest. The shut down of the economy just became a problem for the mainstream media.