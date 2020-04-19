The Silence of the Shepherds

The response to the Coronavirus pandemic has restricted American life arguably more than at another time in our history. With relatively few exceptions that are considered essential, businesses are shutdown and we are basically under quasi house arrest.

Among those businesses that any honest person would consider non-essential is the abortion industry. But no. The abortion industry is operating unfettered, with the exceptions of shutdown orders from the governors of the states of West Virginia, Ohio, and Texas. It would also stand to reason that whatever ever resources like gloves, masks, and other personal protective equipment (PPE), and even medical professionals these clinics would have be provided to assist in the treating of the virus that has overwhelmed (or come close to overwhelming) hospitals in hot spot states, and cities. Not only has Planned Parenthood not made such an offer, they are actually asking for PPE donations so they can continue the grisly practice.

In addition to businesses being shutdown, all public religious worship has been suspended. Every diocese in the U.S. has suspended public masses and other social gatherings.

Given all this, the Catholic faithful have every right to expect their shepherds to issue a loud and clear public statement condemning this. But to date, there hasn’t been one. Especially given the bishops being cooperative with civil authorities in the enforcement of social distancing, they would be in an even greater position to pressure these same authorities to shut down these abortion clinics.

Back at the last General Assembly of the USCCB, there was a dispute among certain bishops as to whether opposition to abortion was to be the preeminent moral imperative. Among the bishops who led in in the affirmative were now-retired Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler,Texas. I haven’t heard anything from either of them about this. You would think if they felt that strongly about the abortion issue they would be all over this. But thus far silence. I remember figures in the Catholic media like Raymond Arroyo treating Chaput and Strickland like heroes for the stand they took. That gets to another issue, where is the Catholic media urging the bishops to take a stand in condemning the favoritism being shown to the abortion industry during this pandemic? This would provide well deserved support to the governors of West Virginia, Ohio, and Texas who are facing fierce legal opposition from the pro-abortion industry.

This is something we ought to consider the next time we want to complain about pro-abortion politicians still receiving Holy Communion and the votes of many Catholics.