Never trade an imaginary catastrophe for a real one.
This is not a recession. It is a depression.
Economic Suicide Was Not The Solution.
This virus is man-made. Intentionaly spread .The reason for it,is to bring down the economy all over the world ,specialy America and then establish One World Gov. witch is the Anti-Christ
Ihave never posted any message on that subject,Why you claim that I have already say that?
The stock market gave away all its gains of the last three years, then it bounced back. Why wouldn’t we see employment bounce back? Not completely, sure. Some businesses have failed and won’t be able to rehire. Some products aren’t going to sell, mostly ones that involve large groups of people. And we’re going to be suffering from the disruption of supply lines, particularly from overseas. But still, the factories and the stores are going to reopen, and we’re going to need cleaning crews and waiters and everything else. Other than a second wave of the virus, can someone tell me why we won’t see 8-digits new hires in the next two months?
Probably the program thought that you were posting your comment twice.
Pinky,
I’m praying that you are right.
But, I’m preparing for the worst. This AM FOX business had on a restaurant man who said 80% of restaurants may not reopen.
On April 1, one-third of homeowners didn’t pay the mortgage loan principal and interest or escrow for taxes and insurance; one-third of renters didn’t pay the rent (Will landlords be able to pay their loan payments and taxes?); NYC transit receipts are down 95%, but expenses are same; state and local income tax receipts will be crushed and the expenses will be same (N.B. states, counties, municipalities can’t print money); etc. If it doesn’t very soon turn around, many banks will incur loan losses some sufficient to cause a credit crisis, if not, force insolvency. I could go on and on.
An ounce of preparation [prevention is a long ways away.] is worth a pound of cure. “They” had better be prepared for a second wave in the late Fall.
I’ve seen people respond to this by saying that since 22 million were forecast to die, 22 million job losses is more than acceptable since they would have been lost anyway through death.
This line of reasoning requires that we continue to use the earliest models which have since been discredited. But that is what many people are going to do.
Right now this line of reasoning seems popular, but I don’t think that it’s swaying anyone who has actually lost a job. It’s easy for people to convince themselves that what we are doing is necessary to prevent an unseen but disastrous future if they are just staying home and watching movies. But if suddenly they lose all their income and the vast majority of local businesses close, I think that their tune will change.