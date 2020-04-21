April 21, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 21 the death toll is 42,518. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
2 Comments
And the thing about the so called actual death count of 42,518 is that is has been significantly inflated for political purposes or out of ignorance. Anyone dying with Covid-19 is presumed to have died because of Covid-19. Perhaps the real death count is more accurately 20,000, if that.
This lower number doesn’t even consider those who died because ventilators which, we are told, kills more than it helps. And, also, how many died because doctors refused to administer Hydroxychloroquine a medicine that has helped many.
May the souls of the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace.
True, MD. They’re enslaving us and fomenting an economic catastrophe based on 78+ year-olds with COPD, chronic heart, etc. ‘dying’ of the Wuhan Flu.
Anecdotal. I know a doctor that was hospitalized and he refused to be intubated b/c he knew that was the end. He [Thank God] recovered.
Take out of the US statistics NYC and its surroundings (even leaving in other blue city/state super death traps) and the US is about the ‘safest’ place on the Planet.
Lessons learned: Democrat governors/mayors are totalitarian morons and models are only useful to scare the hopeless and the godless.