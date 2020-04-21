Keep Your Eye on Congressman Dan Crenshaw

 

A former Navy Seal who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, Crenshaw is articulate, innovative and a devastating debater.  He is going places.

More to explorer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: