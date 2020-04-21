Keep Your Eye on Congressman Dan Crenshaw

A former Navy Seal who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, Crenshaw is articulate, innovative and a devastating debater. He is going places.
A former Navy Seal who lost his right eye while serving in Afghanistan, Crenshaw is articulate, innovative and a devastating debater. He is going places.
April 21 St. Anastasius I., Patriarch of Antioch THIS saint, whom Nicephorus and many moderns confound with the Sinaite, (which last
Not The Babylon Bee: ROME – Recently Inés San Martín of Crux brought to my attention a notice in PC
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: NEW YORK, NY—At a press conference this morning, New York City Mayor