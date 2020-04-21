Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Anastasius I, Patriarch of Antioch

April 21

St. Anastasius I., Patriarch of Antioch

THIS saint, whom Nicephorus and many moderns confound with the Sinaite, (which last certainly lived sixty years after the death of the patriarch,) was a man of singular learning and piety. When any persons in his company spoke of temporal affairs, he seemed to have neither ears to hear, nor tongue to give any answer, observing a perpetual silence, as Evagrius reports of him, except when charity or necessity compelled him to speak. He had an extraordinary talent in comforting the afflicted. He vigorously opposed the heresy which the emperor Justinian maintained in his dotage, that the body of Christ during his mortal life was not liable to corruption and pain; and wrote upon that subject with propriety, elegance, and choice of sentiments.—The emperor resolved to banish him, but was prevented by death. However, his successor, Justin the Younger, a man corrupted in his morals, expelled him from his see; which he recovered again twenty-three years after, in 593. He held it five years longer, and, dying in 598, left us several letters and very pious sermons. See Henschenius, t. 2, Apr. p. 853. Evagr. Hist. l. 4, c. 38, 39, &c.

Butler’s Lives of the Saints