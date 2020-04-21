Strange Days

Hattip to Amanda Servello.

 

I like to think I am one.  My staff and family, at least occasionally, would probably say I am six during this exercise in collective madness.

More to explorer

3 Comments

  3. In terms of Covid-19 itself I somewhere between 1 and 2. In terms of the remedies and their implications I’m a 9.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: