Strange Days

Hattip to Amanda Servello.
I like to think I am one. My staff and family, at least occasionally, would probably say I am six during this exercise in collective madness.
Hattip to Amanda Servello.
I like to think I am one. My staff and family, at least occasionally, would probably say I am six during this exercise in collective madness.
Sandro Magister publishes a letter from an Italian historian who views Pope Francis, and his emphasis on politics, as part of a
Commercials are almost always bad, but commercials in a time of national crisis, when advertising vultures seek to shill products by taking
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: U.S.—Historians have introduced an interesting new theory: that the American Revolution would
3 Comments
Six is good. Sting is a good companion.
I’m four. But then that’s me usually.
In terms of Covid-19 itself I somewhere between 1 and 2. In terms of the remedies and their implications I’m a 9.