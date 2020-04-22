A Hero Turns a Hundred

My friend Art Leach turns a hundred on May 1. A retired banker, he is one of the last surviving carrier pilots of World War II. He flew Hellcat fighters off the Yorktown in the Pacific. His matter of fact stories to me about the many ways pilots could die in those days that did not involve enemy action have long fascinated me. The term hero is overused, but Art, although he would laugh at the term being applied to him, is one. If you would like to send him a card, his address is 308 East Elk Street, Odell, Il. 60460.

