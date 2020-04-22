A Hero Turns a Hundred

 

My friend Art Leach turns a hundred on May 1.  A retired banker, he is one of the last surviving carrier pilots of World War II.  He flew Hellcat fighters off the Yorktown in the Pacific.  His matter of fact stories to me about the many ways pilots could die in those days that did not involve enemy action have long fascinated me.  The term hero is overused, but Art, although he would laugh at the term being applied to him, is one.  If you would like to send him a card, his address is 308 East Elk Street, Odell, Il. 60460.

More to explorer

6 Comments

  1. I like heroes, patriots and statesmen.
    ” I never saw it as a person. I saw it as a plane.” Unfortunately, the opponent did not see himself as a sovereign person either. I am sending prayers and a card.

  4. “Matter of fact” stories.
    When everyone around you is involved in an heroic effort, your own role may not seem unusual.

  6. As a Canadian Forces officer I wore air force blue. Naval aviators, flying off flap tops, are a particularly brave bunch. Guts galore. To To Art Leach I say, bravo zulu.
    Blue side up.
    John the Mad, Major (Ret’d)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: