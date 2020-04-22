April 22, 2020: US Death Toll

Just to keep track of the nonsense that has wrecked our economy and generally made our politicians run around as if their fool heads were on fire, each day I publish the corona virus total death toll in the US based upon the latest data I can find. A single death is an immense tragedy if you love the person. However, we are not talking about love, but rather public policy, which should always involve a sober analysis of risk and cost. Please recall that in a bad normal flu year our death toll in the US can be as high as 90,000.
Note: this will be a total death toll since the beginning of this bad farce, and not a daily toll. As of the beginning of April 22 the death toll is 45,343. May the Perpetual Light shine upon them.
3 Comments
Government panic destroyed the economy. Think Germany and Japan in late 1945, without the rubble.
I was going to vote for Trump. Now, I don’t know. He bought into all this hysterics.
T Shaw, You’re considering Biden as a clear headed alternative?
Trump didn’t jump in front of the train– which a lot of the lock-everything-down hysteria folks very, very much wanted.
If he’d bought in and set national restrictions, they could blame him.
Now? It’s on the people who actually put the policies in place.