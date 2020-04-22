Gag Me

Commercials are almost always bad, but commercials in a time of national crisis, when advertising vultures seek to shill products by taking advantage of calamity, is truly nausea inducing.  The lemming like approach is a true mark of the 21rst Century where creativity has gone to die.

 

  1. My wife is a “big fan” of commercials of products that aren’t available, TP, paper towels and bleach based cleaning products.

