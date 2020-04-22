Commercials are almost always bad, but commercials in a time of national crisis, when advertising vultures seek to shill products by taking advantage of calamity, is truly nausea inducing. The lemming like approach is a true mark of the 21rst Century where creativity has gone to die.
2 Comments
My wife is a “big fan” of commercials of products that aren’t available, TP, paper towels and bleach based cleaning products.
My son and daughters are sewing face masks to donate. I am so proud of them. .. and without being asked or recruited.