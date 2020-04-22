Michigan Catholic Conference Blasts Tyrant Whitmer

Hattip to commenter Greg Mockeridge:
The April 19 statement came in response to an appearance by the governor on a CNN podcast in which she was asked why she had exempted abortion clinics from her executive order shutting down all Michigan businesses and operations “that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.”
In response, Governor Whitmer made the remarkable assertion abortion is “life sustaining.”
“A woman’s healthcare, her whole future, her ability to decide if and when she starts a family is not an election, it is a fundamental to her life,” she said.
The Michigan Catholic Conference (MCC), whose chairman is Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron, responded that the governor’s understanding of life issues has become “bifurcated and confusing.”
“Governor Whitmer’s comment that abortion is ‘life-sustaining’ comes as no surprise; for most if not all of her political career the governor has carried the banner for abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy,” the statement declared. “Her comments indicate how easily candidates for higher office are pushed into a dark corner by the abortion industry. Joe Biden’s abdication of his forty-year support for the Hyde Amendment no doubt paved the way.”
The MCC statement also underscored the irony that the governor has allowed an activity that kills human beings while outlawing the purchase of seeds and gardening tools that truly sustain life.
The governor “insists that elective abortions continue, as she believes the procedure ‘sustains life,’” the statement reads. “The logic is removed from reality: night is not day; war is not peace.”
“How can Governor Whitmer on the one hand prohibit medical surgeries and the growth of food through gardening yet refer to a procedure that intentionally destroys a developing human person as ‘life sustaining?’” the statement asks.
“We call on Governor Whitmer to pause and reflect on the wounds her comments have created for countless people in this state and elsewhere,” the MCC said.
Go here to read the rest.
8 Comments
Her understanding of life issues has “become bifurcated and confusing”. What? Does this sound like something Christ would say, or does it sound like something a bureaucrat would say who’s trying to explain a policy difference? No one outside inner circle Catholics takes this even a little bit seriously. Here’s a suggestion, Your Excellency. Imagine you’re about to condemn slavery, or better yet, the Holocaust. Now, choose your words.
“Your Excellency. Imagine you’re about to condemn slavery, or better yet, the Holocaust. Now, choose your words.”
The ones who go to the best parties in Hollywood and Manhattan also condemn slavery and the Holocaust. They also support abortion. That would be the difference.
At this point, I’m glad they at least said something. Yes, it’s late and could have been said more harshly. But it’s something. What people need to understand is that what Whitmer is doing is a harbinger of things to come from the left. The “hoping the alligator will eat us last” mindset many bishops, as others seem to have, is not a very hopeful one.
Abortion is life sustaining women’s healthcare only if you refuse to accept the Declaration of Independence which states that all men are created (not born) equal and endowed by “their Creator” with a sovereign person’s rational, immortal human soul and the soul’s Right to Life,
Slaughtering 64,000,000 innocent human beings, our constitutional Posterity (Preamble to our Constitution) “to secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity (all future generations): (capital in the original) IS NOT patriotism, statesmenship or representation of one’s constituency. Slaughtering 64,000,000 babies in the womb is diabolic genocide, taxation without representation and disenfranchisement of every man who ever lived and brought his children into the world for God to love.
Slaughtering God’s innocent children is an open gate to hell..Whitmer is possessed by the devil.
As she legitimatizes the murder innocent pre-born children, Governor Witmer would do well to reflect on the fate of Queen Jezebel for having arranged the murder of innocent Naboth the Jezreelite. It wasn’t pretty. But God always does the same thing in the same way because God always does the right thing in the right way. Buckle up, Governor. God is going to judge us all. Just as our day is coming, so is yours.
The Governor of IL mentioned that he could not put the value of one human life over another when discussing the release of prisoners due to the virus. But he’s 100% pro-choice. We’re to use science and data to help make decisions about the virus, right? How about using science and data to help make decisions about when human life begins?
Pritzker is a complete idiot. My pet name for him is the world’s dumbest billionaire.
“Pritzker is a complete idiot.”
So are Cuomo, Witmer, Newsom, Northram, Cooper, et alias. Each Democrat Governor happily murders pre-born babies while saying he or she care about each life affected by COVID-19.