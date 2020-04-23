Democrats Send Party Mascot to Florida

Last Civil War Pensioner
One hundred and fifty-five years since the guns of the Civil War fell silent, one Civil War pension is still being paid.
One hundred and fifty-five years since the guns of the Civil War fell silent, one Civil War pension is still being paid.
For as the Latin scholar uttered his invocation he felt something between a shudder and an electric shock pass through
One Comment
This is not satire? How is the Democratic party still even a thing? The irony is that Mr. Wannabe Reaper won’t ever see it coming.