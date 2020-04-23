Democrats Send Party Mascot to Florida

 

 

I don’t know Grim Reaper wannabe, Florida beach crowds can be rough at times.  They may decide that playing pinata with you is a great beach sport.

One Comment

  1. This is not satire? How is the Democratic party still even a thing? The irony is that Mr. Wannabe Reaper won’t ever see it coming.

